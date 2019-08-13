Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares an easy recipe on how to make mint pesto.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of mint leaves
• 1/4 cup of walnuts (toasted)
• 3 cloves of roasted garlic
• 1 lemon (juice and zest)
• 1/2 of cup extra virgin oil
• 1/4 of cup feta cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Place mint, walnuts, and lemon zest in a food processor and pulse until everything is chopped finely; scrape down often.
With the food processor running slowly stream in oil until a smooth texture is achieved.
Add in lemon juice and feta and pulse to combine.
Store in airtight container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.