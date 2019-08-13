Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe on how to make delicious lamb meatballs.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of ground lamb (preferably from Arcadia Meat Market)
• 2 slices of bacon, diced
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons of milk
• 1/4 of cup of panko bread crumbs
• 1/4 of cup parmesan reggiano (grated)
• 1 tablespoon of parsley chopped fine
• 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
• 1/2 a teaspoon of red pepper flakes
• zest of 1 lemon
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
Portion meatballs to 3 oz and roll into a ball.
Heat cast iron skillet over medium high heat.
Add 2 tsp cooking oil to pan, followed by meatballs, one at a time.
Sear for approximately 2 minutes per side or until a golden-brown crust is developed.
Transfer to a 350-degree oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until internal temperature of 160 degrees is achieved.
Serve on a bed of Jalapeno Cheddar Grits with a side of Mint Pesto.
