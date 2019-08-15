Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe on how to make delicious lamb meatballs with mint pesto and jalapeno cheddar grits.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of ground lamb (preferably from Arcadia Meat Market)
• 2 slices of bacon, diced
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons of milk
• 1/4 of cup of panko bread crumbs
• 1/4 of cup parmesan reggiano (grated)
• 1 tablespoon of parsley chopped fine
• 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
• 1/2 a teaspoon of red pepper flakes
• zest of 1 lemon
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
Portion meatballs to 3 oz and roll into a ball.
Heat cast iron skillet over medium high heat.
Add 2 tsp cooking oil to pan, followed by meatballs, one at a time.
Sear for approximately 2 minutes per side or until a golden-brown crust is developed.
Transfer to a 350-degree oven and bake for 12-15 minutes or until internal temperature of 160 degrees is achieved.
Serve on a bed of Jalapeno Cheddar Grits with a side of Mint Pesto.
Jalapeno Cheddar Grits
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of heavy cream
• 2 cups of chicken stock
• 1 cup of white or yellow grits
• 4 tablespoons of butter
• 4 ounces of white cheddar shredded
• 1/2 a cup of diced jalapenos, no seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
Add heavy cream and chicken stock in a pot and heat over medium high heat until bowling.
Slowly add grits while whisking.
Lower heat to low and cover.
Whisk grits every 3-4 minutes to keep grits from sticking.
Cook for 20-25 minutes.
Remove heat and add cheese a little at a time while whisking until completely incorporated.
Stir in jalapenos.
Mint Pesto
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of mint leaves
• 1/4 cup of walnuts (toasted)
• 3 cloves of roasted garlic
• 1 lemon (juice and zest)
• 1/2 of cup extra virgin oil
• 1/4 of cup feta cheese
• Salt and pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Place mint, walnuts, and lemon zest in a food processor and pulse until everything is chopped finely; scrape down often.
With the food processor running slowly stream in oil until a smooth texture is achieved.
Add in lemon juice and feta and pulse to combine.
Store in airtight container.
