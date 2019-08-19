Owner and Chef Maggie Norris of Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe on how to make homemade granola.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 cups of old-fashioned rolled oats
• 3/4 cups of raw pumpkin seeds
• 3/4 cups of raw unsalted sunflower seeds
• 1 cup coarsely chopped unblenched almonds
• 1/2 cup of ground flaxseed
• 1/2 cup of powdered nonfat dry milk
• 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon
• 2 teaspoons of ground nutmeg
• 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves
• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
• 3/4 cup of safflower oil
• 1/2 cup of maple syrup
• 1/2 cup of honey or malt syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix in bowl: oat, seeds, almonds, wheat germ, dry milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and vanilla. Set aside.
In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir together the oil, maple syrup and honey.
Pour in the oat mixture and toss with your hands or a wooden spoon until all the ingredients are moistened.
Spread on a cookie sheet and bake for 30 minutes, stirring once. The edges tend to brown first, so stir carefully.
When lightly browned, remove from the oven and cool to room temperature. Loosen from pan in chunks. Seal in an airtight container.