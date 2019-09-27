Chef Christopher from The Collins Restaurant shares an easy and quick recipe for fried rice.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups of Jasmine Rice
• 6 ounces of (weight) Lap Cheong ¼”
• 3/4 cups of carrots (julienne)
• 3/4 green onion 1/4” bias
• 3/4 cup of edamame
• 1 tablespoon of garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
• 1/4 cup of Brown Sauce
• 2 tablespoons of blended oil
• 1 Sunny Egg
INSTRUCTIONS
Add blended oil to VERY HOT saute pan; add rice and fry for 2 minutes without touching.
Add Lap Cheong, carrots and garlic and toss well to combine; cook for 1 minute.
Add Brown Sauce and edamame and toss to combine. Cook for an additional 1 minute.
Remove from heat and add in green onions and sesame oil; toss well.
Place on plate emphasizing height; top with Sunny Egg.