Chef Christopher from The Collins Restaurant shares an easy and quick recipe for fried rice.

INGREDIENTS

• 3 cups of Jasmine Rice

• 6 ounces of (weight) Lap Cheong ¼”

• 3/4 cups of carrots (julienne)

• 3/4 green onion 1/4” bias

• 3/4 cup of edamame

• 1 tablespoon of garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon of sesame oil

• 1/4 cup of Brown Sauce

• 2 tablespoons of blended oil

• 1 Sunny Egg

INSTRUCTIONS

Add blended oil to VERY HOT saute pan; add rice and fry for 2 minutes without touching.

Add Lap Cheong, carrots and garlic and toss well to combine; cook for 1 minute.

Add Brown Sauce and edamame and toss to combine. Cook for an additional 1 minute.

Remove from heat and add in green onions and sesame oil; toss well.

Place on plate emphasizing height; top with Sunny Egg.

