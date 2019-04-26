Ceviche is a seafood dish that is typically made from raw fish cured in citrus juices. This recipe uses finfish.
INGREDIENTS
Yield: 3 pounds
Shelf Life: 7 days
DO NOT VARY FROM THESE STANDARDS
• 4 pounds – pineapple, medium dice
• ¾ cup of red bell pepper small dice
• ½ cup of tomatoes – no seeds/small dice
• 16 ounces of Cho Cho (Chayote) peeled/medium dice
• 1 cup of scallion - thin sliced/hard bias
• 4 to 5 habanero peppers – no seeds/minced
• 1 cup of red onion – thin Julienne w/grain 1” long
• ½ cup and 2 tbsp of parsley – chopped
• ½ cup of basil – chopped
• ¼ cup of thyme – picked/chopped
• ¼ cup of dill – chopped
• 2 tbsp of salt
• 2 tsp of black pepper
• 1 tbsp of pimento
• ¾ cup of lime juice
• 1 cup of passion fruit juice
• 2 ounces of finfish scrap – medium dice (if you don’t have finfish, you can use whatever fish you have. It can be left over from a previous meal or trim what you may have frozen.
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all ingredients except for the fish, passion fruit and lime juice.
Once you are ready to serve the ceviche, mix the fish, the passion fruit and lime juice in a bowl. Let it set for 5 minutes.
Next, combine the fish with the other ingredients and Enjoy!
