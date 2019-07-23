Chef Jennifer from the Market Restaurant & Bar shares an easy recipe for cod ceviche.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 a pound of cod filet, chopped (about 2 cups)
• 2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
• 3 tablespoons of red onion, diced
• 3 tablespoons of fresh cilantro, chopped
• 3 lemons juiced
• 2 limes
• Salt and pepper
• 1 can of mandarin oranges
• 1/4 cup of sliced green onions
• 1/4 cup of sliced poblano chili
• Olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut the fish into small chunks and add to a glass or stainless-steel bowl. Add the lemon juice and the juice from the mandarin oranges. Make sure the fish is fully emerged in juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, possibly longer.
Marinating the fish in citrus cooks the fish. Check fish by breaking a chunk apart. If it's done, it will easily flake apart, as if it were cooked. If it's not, keep marinading longer until it's done.
Once "cooked", strain the fish from the juice. Add back to a new bowl.
Juice the 2 limes over the top of the fish. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper.
Gently toss to combine.
Add the tomato, mandarin oranges, red onion, poblano chili, green onions and cilantro. Toss gently to combine.
Serve with your choice or cracker or chips or use a fork. It's up to you.
