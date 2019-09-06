Owner and Chef Jennifer from The Market by Jennifer's shares an easy recipe on how to make chiliquiles, a traditional Mexican breakfast.
INGREDIENTS
for salsa verde
• 8 medium tomatillos (about 1 1/2 pounds total weight), husked and rinsed
• 1 serrano or jalapeño chile, stemmed
• 1/2 white onion, halved again
• 2 garlic cloves
• 1/2 bay leaf
• Pinch of dried oregano
• Pinch of dried thyme
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth
• 1 tablespoon corn oil
for the chiliquiles
• Vegetable oil for frying
• 12 6-inch corn tortillas
• 2 large eggs, beaten
• 2 tablespoons crumbled queso fresco or mild feta cheese
• 3 tablespoons finely chopped white onion
• 1 cup pulled cooked chicken
• 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro
• Crema fresca or sour cream for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
for salsa verde
Put the tomatillos, chile, onion, and garlic in a medium pot and add water to cover.
Bring to a boil over high heat.
Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the vegetables are soft and the tomatillos turn pale green, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.
Carefully transfer the boiled vegetables, along with the cooking water, to a blender.
Puree for a few seconds to blend; be sure to hold down the lid with a kitchen towel for safety.
Add the 1/2 bay leaf, oregano, thyme, salt, and broth. Continue to puree until smooth. You should have about 1 quart of salsa verde.
Place a wide pot or pan over medium-high heat and coat with the corn oil.
When the oil is hazy, pour in the salsa verde; it will bubble a bit.
Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.
Cover and reduce the heat to very low, and keep warm while you finish the chips.
for the chiliquiles
Pour the vegetable oil into a heavy-bottomed pot or countertop deep fryer to a depth of about 2 inches and heat to 375 degrees over medium-high heat.
Stack the tortillas and fan them with your thumb to separate. Cut the tortillas into 8 wedges like a pie.
Working in batches, fry the tortilla chips, turning them with a skimmer or slotted spoon so they don't stick together, until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove the chips to a paper towel-lined baking pan or brown paper bag to drain and cool. (Let the oil return to the proper temperature between batches.)
To finish the chilaquiles, uncover the salsa verde and raise the heat to medium.
Just when it starts to bubble, stir in the beaten eggs and pulled chicken.
Cook and stir for about 5 seconds, until the egg feathers into the sauce, thickening and binding it.
Immediately add the chips, tossing gently until they have absorbed enough sauce to become soft. Take care not to break the chips.
Divide the chilaquiles among 4 plates. Sprinkle with the queso fresco, chopped onion, and cilantro.
Garnish with the crema fresca and serve immediately.