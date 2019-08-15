Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe on how to make a chicken liver pate.
INGREDIENTS
• 8 ounces of chicken livers cleaned (preferably form Arcadia Meat Market)
• 3 ounces of yellow onion shaved thin
• 2 large cloves garlic
• 2 bay leaves
• 1 small bunch fresh thyme
• 1/2 of cup chicken stock
• 6 ounces of butter cubed (room temperature)
• 1 ounce of heavy cream
• 2 teaspoons of whiskey
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• fresh pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Clean chicken livers and place in 6-quart cambro (insulated food holing dish) cover with milk and let sit 20 minutes.
Remove from milk and rinse well.
Add the chicken livers and the first 6 ingredients to small pot and bring to a simmer.
Turn heat to low, cover and cook for 3 minutes.
Turn off heat and let stand, covered for 5 minutes.
Remove liver, onions and garlic and place in blender.
Blend on low over medium speed until lightly chunk.
Add in butter, one chunk at a time, followed by whiskey and heavy cream.
Turn speed to high and puree until smooth.
Transfer to serving dish and cover very tightly with plastic wrap, where wrap is touching pate.
Chill for a minimum of 5 hours.
Serve with choice of grilled bread or crackers.
