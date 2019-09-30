Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a simple recipe for a baked gnocchi dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 pound of mild chicken Italian sausage
• 1-pound of packages gnocchi
• 4 ounces of whole milk ricotta
• 1/2 teaspoon of Kosher salt
• 1/2 tablespoon fennel seeds
• 1/2 large jar of marinara sauce
• 4 ounces of whole milk mozzarella, shredded
• 1 tablespoon of fresh parsley, chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large ovenproof skillet, brown Italian sausage over medium/high heat. Once cooked remove pan from heat.
In the same skillet add marinara sauce, ricotta, gnocchi, fennel and salt along with cooked sausage and stir until fully combine.
Top with mozzarella and bake for 30 minutes (or until gnocchi is tender).
Top finished dish with fresh parsley and serve warm