Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares an easy recipe for fresh avocado and tamatillo salsa great for chicken tacos.
INGREDIENTS
for avocado de gallo
• 2 cups of diced avocado
• 1 cup of diced tomato
• 1 cup of chopped green onion
• 1/2 cup of chopped cilantro
• 4 tablespoons of lime juice
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 8 chopped pickled jalapeños
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
for tomatillo salsa fresca
• 1 cup of water
• 10 Tomatillos Husked
• 4 Serrano Chiles Stemmed
• 1 tablespoon of kosher salt
• 1 cup of diced onion
• 1 cup of chopped cilantro
INSTRUCTIONS
for avocado de gallo
Combine all ingredients and try not to overmix, as you don’t want to crush all the avocado.
Refrigerate if not serving immediately.
for tomatillo salsa fresca
Bring the water to a boil in a large stockpot and cook the tomatillos in it for one minute.
Strain them into an ice bath, reserving the water.
Transfer the cooled tomatillos into a blender with the water and purée.
Mix in the remaining ingredients and the salsa is ready.
