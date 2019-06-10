Chef John from the Harvest at Castle Hot Springs Resorts shares a recipe for a summer beet salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 1-pound beets, similar in size, scrubbed clean
• 2 cups of orange juice
• 1 cup of dry white wine
• 2 cups of vegetable stock
• 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon of sea salt
• 5 pieces of juniper berries
• 1 clove
• 1 star anise
• 1 tablespoon of pink peppercorns
• 2 garlic cloves smashed
• 5 sprigs of thyme
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 cup of arugula
• 1 tablespoon tangerine oil
• 2 burrata cheese balls
Vinaigrette
• 1/4 cup of champagne vinegar
• 1/4 cup of beet reduction
• 1 teaspoon of lemon juice
• 2 teaspoons of garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon of shallot, minced
• 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard
• 1 teaspoon of sea salt
• 1 tablespoon of black pepper, fresh ground
• 3/4 cup of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large oven-safe pot, cover beets with orange juice, white wine, vegetable stock, brown sugar, salt, juniper berries, clove, star anise, peppercorns, garlic, thyme, and bay leaf.
Bring liquid to boil on stove top then cover pot with lid and transfer to oven for approximately 45 minutes, until beets are fork tender. Remove beets from liquid and place in fridge to cool. Strain braising liquid with sieve and set aside.
Once beets are cooled, use a towel to help peel outer layer, which should slide off like a glove. Cut beets into bite-sized pieces and place into a mixing bowl.
Lightly toss beets with the summer beet vinaigrette and arrange on plate. Toss arugula with a small amount of tangerine oil, salt and pepper, arranging on top of beets.
Slice burrata ball in half, season with cracked pepper and place next to beets on plate.
Vinaigrette
In a sauce pot, reduce braising liquid from beets approx. 75% until the liquid thickens to a consistency of simple syrup. Cool liquid in fridge.
In a mixing bowl combine champagne vinegar, beet reduction, lemon juice, garlic, shallot, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in oil. Adjust seasoning if necessary.
