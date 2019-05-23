Chef and Owner of Whisked Away Cooking School Maggie Norris shares a recipe to enjoy olives in a tasty and colorful spread.
INGREDIENTS
• ¼ pound of pitted green olives
• ¼ pound of pitted kalamata olives
• 1 ½ teaspoons of anchovy paste
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 2 Tablespoons of capers
• 3 fresh basil leaves cut into ribbons
• 1 Tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice
• 2 Tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Process until the mixture forms a course paste. You will need to scrape the sides of the bowl about halfway through processing.
Transfer to a bowl and serve with crackers, baguette or grissini bread sticks.
