Chef Barbara from the Les Gourmettes Cooking School shares a recipe for smoky and spicy shrimp.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 1 cup of finely chopped white onion
• 4 garlic cloves finely chopped
• 2 teaspoons of ground cumin
• 1 teaspoon of dried oregano
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 2 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
• 1/4 cup of cider vinegar
• 1 cup of water
• 1 1/2 pounds extra-large shrimp (16-20), peeled and de-veined
• 1 tablespoon of brown sugar
• 1/4 cup of freshly squeezed orange juice
• 2 tablespoons of adobo sauce (from the canned chiles)
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the olive oil in a medium skillet over medium high heat; add the onions and sauté until golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Add garlic, cumin, oregano, salt and pepper and cook another minute.
Put into a blender; chipotle chiles, vinegar and water; purée. Pour half into a noncorrosive bowl; cool.
Add shrimp to the cooled mixture and allow to marinate for 1 to 2 hours in the refrigerator.
For the glaze: Pour the remaining mixture into a medium saucepan; add brown sugar, orange juice and adobo sauce.
Over medium-high heat bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
Preheat a broiler or barbecue grill. Remove the shrimp from the marinade and pat dry.
Thread shrimp on skewers. Brush with glaze and grill or broil until shrimp turns pink, about 2 minutes per side, frequently brushing with additional glaze.
Remove from heat and serve immediately.
