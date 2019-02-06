Hot & Cold Chocolate
Serves 8
Chocolate Ice Cream:
5 Egg Yolks
5 oz Sugar
1 pt Milk
3 oz Cream
1.5 oz Cocoa
4 oz Chocolate, dark semi-sweet
Heat milk and cream in a medium saucepan until just boiling. Whisk egg yolks, sugar, and cocoa together in a large bowl and then add boiling milk and cream. Mix well and then return to the saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook until sauce thickens, be careful sauce does not break. Remove from heat and add chocolate. Allow chocolate to melt and stir well. When melted, strain and freeze in ice cream machine according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Chocolate Tart:
5 oz Butter, melted
5 oz Chocolate, melted
5 Egg Yolks
6.5 oz Sugar
1.25 oz Pastry Flour
Whisk eggs and sugar until thick. Add melted chocolate and butter. Gently fold in flour.
Espresso Sauce:
8 oz Cream
1/2 Vanilla Bean
4 Egg Yolks
2 oz Espresso Beans
Bring cream and vanilla bean to boil with espresso beans. Whick egg yolks and temper with 1/3 of the boiling cream. Combine egg and cream mixture with remaining 2/3 of the cream and continue cooking over low heat, whisking at all times. After cream thickens into a sauce, strain and reserve.
