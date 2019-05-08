Chef Russell LaCasce from the ZuZu restaurant at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale shares a recipe for a hot Nashville chicken sandwich.
INGREDIENTS
For chicken
• 1 eight-ounce double lobe chicken breast
• 2 cups of buttermilk
• 1/4 cup hot sauce
For flour mix
• 1 quart of flour
• 2 Tablespoons of Cayenne
• 2 Tablespoons of onion powder
• 2 Tablespoons of garlic powder
• 2 Tablespoons of Korean chili powder
• 2 Tablespoons of black pepper
• 2 Tablespoons of salt
For spicy oil wash
• 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar
• 1 teaspoon of chili powder
• 6 Tablespoons of cayenne
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of paprika
• 1 ½ cups of vegetable oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix and let chicken marinate for 24 hours in buttermilk marinade.
Mix the seasoned flour and dredge the chicken and let rest for 6 hours.
Dredge again in the seasoned flour right before frying. This will help create a great crust.
In a cast iron pan, bring oil to 300 F, submerge chicken into oil and fry for 5 minutes on each side.
Let rest for 20 minutes, turn the heat up on the oil to 375 F and fry again on both sides until crispy and cooked through.
Immediately pull out of the fryer, place the chicken on a resting rack and brush generously with the spiced oil mix and sprinkle with salt.
Assembling the sandwich
• 1 brioche bun
• 2 leaves of butter lettuce
• 1 large kosher pickle sliced
• 2 ounces of mayo
Cut the bun in half and toast with a little butter.
Spread mayo on both sides of the bun.
Place pickles and lettuce on the bottom of the bun and then place your hot chicken on top.
Finish with the top of the bun and enjoy!
