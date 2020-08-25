Owner and Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos of Essence Bakery Cafe shares an easy recipe on how to make homemade yogurt.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 gallon whole or reduced fat milk
• 1 cup dried milk powder
• 1/2 cup plain yogurt
• 6 – 24 ounce plastic containers with lids.
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine milk and dried milk powder in large sauce pan.
Place yogurt in medium size mixing bowl. Set aside.
Make a double boiler by setting the saucepan of milk and milk powder into another pot.
Fill second pot with enough water to come up 2-2.5 inches on sides.
Place over medium high heat.
The water in the double boiler should be simmering but not boiling.
Stir milk mixture often and take temperature often.
You want to scald the milk to between 180-190 degrees.
When the milk is between 180-190 degrees, turn off heat and carefully remove pot of milk from double boiler.
Place the pot of milk in an ice bath.
Stir the milk and reduce the temperature to 125 degrees.
Remove pot of milk from water bath.
Temper a ladleful of milk into yogurt and stir with a whisk.
Continue to add a few more ladles of the milk mixture to the yogurt being sure to stir well between each additional ladleful.
After having added approximately one third of milk mixture to yogurt combine the yogurt and milk all together in the large pot.
Pour the milk mixture evenly into the plastic containers set on a sheet pan.
Carefully place the sheet pan of milk in your oven, turn the oven light on.
Ideal oven temperature is 110 – 115 degrees and is attained by simply leaving the oven light on.
Close oven door.
Leave the milk in the lighted oven for approximately 10-12 hours.
After 10-12 hours, the milk will have set into a fairly firm mixture.
Remove yogurt from oven and cover with lids.
Refrigerate.
Can sprinkle with sugar, jam, honey or toasted nuts before serving.