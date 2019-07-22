Chef Adrianne from Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar shares a fabulous recipe for a tenderloin dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut into four equal pieces
• 1/2 cup of hoison sauce
• 1/2 cup of light soy sauce
• 1/2 cup of sweet chili sauce
• 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
• 2 plums, cored, small diced
• 1/2 of a white onion, minced
• 1/4 of cup cilantro, minced
• 1 teaspoon of jalapeño, seeded, deveined, minced
• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon of lime juice
• 1 tablespoon of honey
• 1/4 cup of plum sauce
• Cooking Spray
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large bowl, whisk together hoison sauce, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce and garlic. Add the pork tenderloin pieces. Cover and refrigerate for 4-6 hours.
In a small bowl, combine plums, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, salt, pepper, lime juice and honey. Set aside. This step can be done earlier and refrigerated.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Remove pork from marinade and allow to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Spray a large baking dish and place pork in it. Bake for 17-25 minutes or until cooked through.
To serve, top each piece of pork with a plum relish and drizzle plum sauce around it
