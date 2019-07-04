Owner and Chef Lori Hashimoto from the Hana Japanese Eatery shares a recipe for a cold noodle salad for a great side dish.
INGREDIENTS
for dressing
• ½ cup of vinegar
• ¼ cup of sugar
• 1 tablespoon of sesame oil
• ½ cup of soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
for noodles
• 4 packages of ramen noodles (fresh or frozen approx. 6 oz)
• 4 ounces of sliced ham (sliced thinly)
• 1 whole English cucumber Julienned
• 4 eggs (cooked thinly, sliced into strips)
• 2 cups of Bean sprouts (washed)
• 1 teaspoon of Beni Shoga
• 4 teaspoons of sesame seeds
• Kizami nori for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
for dressing
Place all dressings ingredients into a medium sized mixing bowl and whisk ingredients together.
Then place mixed ingredients inside a medium sauce pan and bring to a boil. Allow to cool down, place in bowl & place in the refrigerator to cool. You want the dressing to be chilled before serving.
for noodles
Next prepare your egg for garnish of your cold salad. Heat 1/4 teaspoon of oil in a small non-stick skillet over medium heat. Beat 1 egg well and gently pour the beaten egg into the skillet moving the skillet so that egg covers the entire surface.
Cook for 30 seconds then flip and cook for an additional 15 seconds on the other side. Place aside and continue to the cook the rest one by one. When all the eggs are cooked roll and slice into thin slices, set aside.
Fill a large stock pot with water and place over high heat. Take all four servings of noodles and separate into a large bowl. Place those noodles into the boiling water and cook for 2-3 minutes. Once the noodles are done place them in a strainer and run under cold water. Strain out excess water and set aside.
Separate noodles into 4 single portions. Garnish each serving with 1/4 of the ham, cucumber, sliced egg & bean sprouts. Place amount of dressing desired and top with beni shoga and sesame seeds.
Enjoy!
