Herb Crusted Guinea Hen with Roasted Okinawa Sweet Potato, Charred Romanesco & Garden Chimichurri
Yield: 1 Serving
1 each Okinawa sweet potato (washed, sliced into ¼’ pucks)
1 each Romanesco (washed, florets removed)
1 Tbsp. Olive oil
1/8 Tbsp. Sea Salt
1 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper
1 each Guinea hen breast (substitute chicken)
1 sprig Rosemary (approx. 5”)
1 clove Garlic
1 recipe Garden Chimichurri (recipe follows)
Procedure:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Toss sweet potato, Romanesco, olive oil, salt, and pepper in mixing bowl. Spread evenly on sheet tray and bake until tender and golden (approx. 10-12 minutes). Pat dry and season both sides of breast with salt and pepper. Add olive oil to medium-high heat cast iron skillet and sear breast, rendering skin until golden brown, flip breast, add rosemary and garlic and place in oven for 6-8 minutes (until a meat thermometer registers 165 degrees in the center).
2. Transfer breast to cutting board and allow to stand for 5 minutes before slicing.
3. Remove vegetables from oven and arrange on plate, followed by guinea hen breast and Garden Chimichurri.
Garden Chimichurri
Yield: ¼ cup. (use as needed)
1 clove Garlic
¼ cup Parsley
2 leaves Mint
1/8 tsp. Oregano
1/8 tsp. Chili flake
1/8 tsp. Smoked paprika
1 Tbs. Red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. Lemon juice
1/8 tsp. Kosher salt
4 Tbs. Olive oil
Procedure:
1. Place all ingredients except the oil in the food processer or blender and blend until slightly chunky.
2. Slowly drizzle oil into the mixture while blending until fully emulsified.
