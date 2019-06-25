Chef Matt from Mora Italian restaurant shares a recipe for Italian style heirloom tomatoes.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds of tomatoes (about 6 medium)
• 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
• 3-4 tablespoons of red wine vinegar
• 5 pieces of fresh basil leaves finely chopped
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper
• 1/2 cup of shaved parmigiano-reggiano
For salsa verde
• 3/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
• 4 buns of parsley, large stalks removed, washed well
• 3 cups of cocktail onions, drained
• 15 pieces of anchovy filets rinsed well
• 6 tablespoons of capers drained and washed well
• 6 cups of pitted green olives
• 1 ½ cup of cornichons, dried
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut tomatoes into halves, quarters, or slices, depending on size.
Mix extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper and basil in a bowl. Marinate tomatoes for at least 3 hours.
In the food processor, combine the cocktail onions, anchovies, capers, olives and cornichons. Pulse the mixture as it needs to be chunky not smooth. Set aside.
In the blender, puree the parsley with olive oil until smooth. Do not puree too long or it may get too hot and cause the parsley to darken. Keep separate.
Combine the parsley puree and onion/caper mixture
Serve
Toss the marinated tomatoes with a desired amount of the salsa verde.
Divide the tomatoes evenly on six plates/bowls.
Finish with Parmesan, cracked black pepper and serve with toasted bread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.