Chef John from Castle Hot Springs shares this recipe for easy and tasty summer squash fritters with black garlic aioli.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of squash washed thoroughly, stem removed
• ½ of a yellow onion
• ¼ cup of green onion
• 1 cup of all-purpose flour
• 1 egg
• ½ teaspoon of sugar
• ½ teaspoon of sea Salt
• ½ teaspoon of pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Grate squash and onion on course side of a box grater.
Allow excess water to strain, gently press in mesh strainer.
In a mixing bowl combine strained squash and onion, green onion, flour, egg, sugar, salt, and pepper.
Heat a large sauté pan to medium-high heat.
Add oil and carefully spoon fritter batter into the pan, forming 2-3” rounds.
Flip after 3-4-minutes, sear and press down on crispy side to produce a flat fritter, sear additional 3-4 minutes until golden brown.
Remove from pan and place on drying rack to cool slightly.
Serve immediately with Black Garlic Aioli.
