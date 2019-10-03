Owner and Chef Lori Hashimoto from Hana Japanese Eatery shares of bit of history with a recipe for a Japanese style hamburg.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 tablespoons of butter
• 1/2 medium yellow onion (peeled, finely chopped)
• 1 clove garlic (finely chopped)
• 1/2 cup panko (Japanese style bread crumbs)
• 1/2 cup milk
• 8 ounces ground beef
• 8 ounces ground pork
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of soy sauce
• 1 egg
• 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil
• 1/4 cup sake
• 1/2 cup ketchup
• 1/2 cup Worcester
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a large skillet on medium high heat.
Melt 1 tablespoon of butter into the skillet and add onions and garlic.
Cook until the onions become translucent, make sure not to burn the onions you want the onions to remain sweet.
Place cooked onions and garlic aside to cool.
In a medium sized bowl mix milk and panko together and allow to sit for 5 minutes until the bread crumbs completely absorb the milk.
In a large bowl add beef, pork, salt, soy sauce, egg, cooked onion/garlic mixture and panko and mix together until all ingredients are uniform and slightly sticky.
Divide meat into 4 equal portions. Lightly dab hands with vegetable oil so the meat doesn't stick to your hands.
Press patties into 1-inch thick patties, create a slight indentation in the center of each patty.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat and melt 2 tbsp of butter.
Once butter is melted place patties into skillet to cook about 12 minutes flipping once to cook all the way through.
Move to serving plates to await sauce. Keep skillet over heat and add sake to deglaze your hamburg pan.
Add the ketchup and worcester sauce to create your sauce. Heat for 2 minutes and place over the hamburg and serve!
Enjoy!