Cookbook author Barbara Fenzl shares a simple recipe for a wonderful appetizer.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 sheet puff pastry (about a 9-1/2-inch square)
• 3 ounces thinly sliced Prosciutto (Bayonne ham may be substituted)
• 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh basil leaves
• 3/4 cup finely grated Gruyere cheese
• 1 egg, lightly beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
Lay the puff pastry sheet on a floured surface.
Cut it in half so that you have two 9-1/2- x 4-3/4-inch pieces.
Arrange one-half of the ham evenly on top of one piece of pastry, leaving a 1/2-inch border on one of the long edges.
Sprinkle one-half of the basil and one-half of the cheese on top of the ham.
Brush the border with beaten egg.
Starting with the side opposite the egg-washed border, roll the pastry jelly-roll fashion into a log and wrap it in plastic wrap.
Repeat with the second piece of pastry and remaining ingredients and chill the logs, seam side down, until firm, at least three hours or up to 3 days.
Preheat an oven to 400 degrees.
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Cut the logs crosswise into 1/2-inch thick pinwheels and arrange one inch apart on the baking sheets.
Bake the pinwheels in batches in the middle of the oven until golden, about 14 to 16 minutes.
Transfer the pinwheels to a rack and cool slightly. Serve warm.