Chef Matthew from Mora Italian Restaurant shares a watermelon salad that will make a great side dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of watermelon, skin & rind removed
• 4 ounces of ricotta salata
• 3 teaspoons of red wine vinegar
• 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
• 2 ounces of basil, thinly sliced
• 1/2 teaspoon of controne pepper (may substitute equal parts mixed of cayenne and smoked paprika)
• 1 tablespoon of pistachios, roughly chopped
• Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
After removing the green skin and white rind from the watermelon cut it into large rectangles.
This will make it easier to handle on the grill.
Marinate the watermelon with the red wine vinegar and olive oil.
On a very hot grill sear the watermelon on each side for 10 seconds on each.
Removed from the grill and gently toss with the fresh basil and controne pepper.
On a serving platter arrange the watermelon how you see fit and using a vegetable peeler shave the ricotta salata over top of the watermelon.
Top with the toasted and chopped pistachios.