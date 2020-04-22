Chef John Amann from Castle Hot Springs shares a recipe for a great salsa that you can enjoy anytime.
INGREDIENTS
• 5 garlic cloves
• 2 tablespoons of grapeseed Oil
• 1 pound of tomato, very ripe
• 1 leek, top removed
• 1 white onion, quartered
• 1 jalapeno, halved
• 2 cups of cilantro
• 1 cup of chives
• 1 tablespoon of sea salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper, ground
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a small saucepan over medium heat.
Add garlic and oil, confit until golden brown.
Remove from heat and set aside for later instruction.
Preheat barbeque on high heat.
Grill tomato, leek, onion, and jalapeno.
Turn occasionally to avoid excess charring, about 5 minutes total.
Remove product from grill and cool in refrigerator for 30 minutes.
Transfer cooled ingredients to blender, add confit garlic, cilantro, chives, salt, and pepper.
Blend to desired consistency and taste.