Owner of Trapp Haus BBQ Phil "The Grill Johnson shares a KETO friendly recipe for a salad that is sure to be a hit.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 heads of fresh and firm romaine lettuce, cut vertically (you will have 4 halves)
• 3 tablespoons olive oil
• kosher salt, divided
• black pepper
• Smoked Brisket or any protein of choice
INSTRUCTIONS
Make sure grates of grill are clean and turn to medium high.
Brush lettuce halves liberally with 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, cut side and back side. Then sprinkle each halve with some salt.
Grill for 3 minutes, cut side down, pressing with your tongs to make sure the lettuce gets a good sear. Flip and grill for one or 2 more minutes.
Remove from grill. Sprinkle with more salt and pepper, drizzle with remaining olive oil.
Top with smoked brisket on each halve.