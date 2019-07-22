Chef Adrianne from Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar shares a recipe full of flavor for grilled shrimp.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 1/4 teaspoon of garlic salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/4 teaspoon of paprika
• Canola oil for brushing
• 1 tablespoon of kiwi, peeled and minced
• 1 tablespoon of a green apple, peeled and minced
• 1/2 teaspoon of jalapeño, seeded, deveined and minced
• 1 teaspoon of red onion, minced
• 1 teaspoon of cilantro, minced
• 1 teaspoon of mint, minced
• 1 teaspoon lime juice
• 1/8 teaspoon lime zest
• 1/2 teaspoon of honey
• Kosher salt and pepper to taste
• Sliced radish for garnish
• Sliced jalapeño for garnish
• Sliced kiwi for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the grill to medium high. Rub the grill with canola oil to prevent sticking.
On a clean work surface, season shrimp with garlic salt, pepper and paprika. Place seasoned shrimp on preheated and oiled grill.
Grill 2-3 minutes on each side or until they become coral color and opaque.
In a medium bowl, combine kiwi, green apple, jalapeño, onion, cilantro and mint to make the relish.
Add lime juice, lime zest, honey and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside and allow flavors to come together.
To plate, line a plate with sliced kiwi. Add grilled shrimp and top with relish. To garnish, top with sliced radish and jalapeño.
