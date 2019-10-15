Owner of Trapp Haus BBQ Phil "The Grill Johnson shares an easy KETO recipe for some yummy pork.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 teaspoon olive oil
• 2 ripe avocados, sliced in half lengthwise, pit removed
• salt and pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup Smoked Pork Shoulder
for KETO bbq sauce
• 6 ounces tomato paste (in a 6 oz can) (170 g)
• 2 cans water (use the tomato paste can) (12 oz/ 340 g)
• 1/2 can apple cider vinegar (use the can to measure) (3 oz/ 85 g)
• 1/2 can red wine vinegar (use the can to measure) (3 oz/ 85 g)
• 1/3 cup Sukrin Gold Brown Sugar Alternative
• 1/2 cup diced onion (2 oz/ 57 g)
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic (1 large clove)
• 1/8 tsp ground cloves
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 3/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
• 1 teaspoon Hickory Liquid Smoke
• 2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 4 tablespoons butter (to be added after cooking)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Combine the lime juice and olive oil in a small bowl. Brush the mixture on the cut sides of all four avocado halves.
Season the avocados with salt and pepper.
Place flesh down on the hot grill and cook 5-7 minutes, until the flesh has grill marks.
Remove from grill.
Fill each avocado half with smoked Pork Shoulder top with Keto BBQ Sauce
Serve immediately.
for bbq sauce
Add the first 10 ingredients into a medium saucepan and simmer for 45 minutes (or longer if you prefer a thicker sauce).
Measure the remaining ingredients into the BBQ sauce and blend with a stick blender (or use a blender) until smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings.
Taste the next day and adjust further as it will mellow upon cooling. This results in a tangy sauce.
Cool completely, pour into a clean air tight container, and refrigerate up to 10 days.