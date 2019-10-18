Owner and Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a yummy recipe for apples with maple cream.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 small apples (Fuji or Gala)
• 4 tablespoons maple cream caramel sauce divided
• 2 tablespoons chopped pecans divided
• Whipped Cream
for maple cream
• 1/2 cup butter
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• 8 ounce cream cheese
• 1/3 cup pure maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut off the top fourth of the apples. Scoop out the core.
Use a thin knife to make a deep, circular cut around the center of the apple, about halfway between the outer and inner portion of the apple.
Turn the apple over and make narrow cuts all the way around the apple.
Fill the center of the apples with maple caramel sauce and chopped pecans. Wrap the stuffed apples with heavy duty foil and grill over medium heat for 30 minutes, with the grill lid closed.
Unwrap the grilled apple and use tongs to set it on a plate. Top with whipped cream.
Drizzle each one with one tablespoon of warm maple pecan sauce and sprinkle with a teaspoon of chopped pecans.
for maple cream
Put brown sugar, butter, cream cheese and pure maple syrup in a saucepan.
Warm over medium heat until the cream cheese and butter are melted, stirring often with a wooden spoon.
Bring the mixture to a boil and cook the caramel for about five minutes to thicken, while whisking.