Grilled Apples with Maple Cream
Adapted from thegunnysack.com
Yields: 2 servings
2 small apples (Fuji or Gala)
4 tablespoons maple cream caramel sauce divided
2 tablespoons chopped pecans divided
Whipped Cream
Cut off the top fourth of the apples. Scoop out the core.
Use a thin knife to make a deep, circular cut around the center of the apple, about halfway between the outer and inner portion of the apple.
Turn the apple over and make narrow cuts all the way around the apple.
Fill the center of the apples with maple caramel sauce and chopped pecans. Wrap the stuffed apples with heavy duty foil and grill over medium heat for 30 minutes, with the grill lid closed.
Unwrap the grilled apple and use tongs to set it on a plate. Top with whipped cream.
Drizzle each one with one tablespoon of warm maple pecan sauce and sprinkle with a teaspoon of chopped pecans.
Maple Cream Sauce
Adapted from thegunnysack.com
Yields: 14 servings
1/2 cup butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
8 oz cream cheese
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
Put brown sugar, butter, cream cheese and pure maple syrup in a saucepan.
Warm over medium heat until the cream cheese and butter are melted, stirring often with a wooden spoon.
Bring the mixture to a boil and cook the caramel for about five minutes to thicken, while whisking.
Pineapple-Glazed Pork Chops
Adapted from Bon Appetit
Yields: 4 servings
Vegetable oil (for grill)
½ cup pineapple juice (from a can)
¼ cup honey
¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
4 one-inch thick pork chops
Kosher salt
Heat grill. Oil grate.
Bring pineapple juice, honey, vinegar, mustard, red pepper flakes, sesame oil, and turmeric to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until reduced to ¾ cup, 10–15 minutes.
Let cool. Transfer half of sauce to a small bowl and set aside for serving.
Season pork with salt. Grill over direct heat until browned all over, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from heat and brush both sides with remaining sauce. Continue to grill, basting with remaining sauce, until charred and coated with a thick layer of glaze and the internal temperature of the pork is 128F.
Transfer pork chops to a wire rack and let rest 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with reserved sauce alongside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.