Chef John from The Harvest Restaurant at the Castle Hot Springs shares a recipe for a great side dish.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cucumber, organic (peeled and sliced in thinly sliced)

• 1/4 cup of red onion (thinly sliced)

• 1 tablespoon of dill (minced)

• 1 tablespoon of cilantro (minced)

• 1/2 tablespoon of lemon zest

• 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar, seasoned

• 1 tablespoon of olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt

• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, fresh ground

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium mixing bowl combine cucumber, onion, dill, cilantro, lemon zest, rice wine vinegar, oil, salt and pepper.

Gently toss to combine.

