Chef John from The Harvest Restaurant at the Castle Hot Springs shares a recipe for a great side dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cucumber, organic (peeled and sliced in thinly sliced)
• 1/4 cup of red onion (thinly sliced)
• 1 tablespoon of dill (minced)
• 1 tablespoon of cilantro (minced)
• 1/2 tablespoon of lemon zest
• 1 tablespoon of rice vinegar, seasoned
• 1 tablespoon of olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper, fresh ground
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium mixing bowl combine cucumber, onion, dill, cilantro, lemon zest, rice wine vinegar, oil, salt and pepper.
Gently toss to combine.