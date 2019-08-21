Chef Jennifer Russo from The Market Restaurant and Bar shares a recipe for a salad that would make a great side dish.
INGREDIENTS
for dressing
• 1 cup of parsley , coarsely chopped
• 1 cup of mayonnaise
• 1 cup of extra virgin olive oil
• 1/4 cup of chives
• 1/4 cup of white wine vinegar
• 3 tablespoons of tarragon
• 1 whole scallion
• 1 clove of garlic
• 1 juice of one lemon
for salad
• 6 cups of Baby Arugula
• 2 English cucumber, small diced
• 1 zucchini, small diced
• 1 cup French green beans julienned
• 1 cup of blanched broccoli crowns
• 1/2 cup of English peas
• 1/2 cup of sliced almonds
• 1 cup of shaved parmesan
• Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all the ingredients for the dressing in an electric blender or food processor and process until smooth.
The sauce should be rather thick, but you may thin it if necessary with a tablespoon or two of water.
Pour into a glass jar with a tightly fitting lid and refrigerate for at least 3 hours to overnight.
Shake well before using.
Combined veggies into a large bowl and toss the green goddess dressing.
Garnish with almonds and shaved parmesan. Season with salt and pepper.