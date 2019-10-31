Owner and Chef Jeff from Elote Cafe shares a recipe for green chile chicken and corn fritters for that perfect meal.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds of Chicken thighs bone in skin on (about 4)
• salt and pepper to season chicken
• 1 cup of chopped onion
• 6 cloves garlic chopped
• 1 cup of chopped dried green chile
• 2 cups of potato chunks
• 1 cup carrot chunks
• 1/2 cup flour
• 1 cup roasted diced poblano chile
• 6 cups water
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 tablespoon of Mexican oregano
• 2 teaspoons of cumin
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 1/2 cup rice oil
INSTRUCTIONS
In a dutch oven heat the oil over medium heat then add chicken and sear on all sides.
When brown add carrots, onion, potato and garlic and brown lightly.
Add the flour and move around the ingredients to ensure you are toasting the flour slightly.
Add the water and remaining ingredients and simmer covered on low heat for about 30 more minutes.
Cook until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are a bit soft.
CORN FRITTERS INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup of Maseca
• 1 cup of Flour
• 2 tablespoons of super sweet corn powder
• 1 teaspoon of sugar
• 1 tablespoon of salt
• 3 eggs
• 1 cup of buttermilk
• 1 tablespoon of rice oil
• 2 cups of roasted corn cut
• 1 cup of Green Chiles roasted peeled and diced
• 1/2 cup of dried diced green chile
INSTRUCTIONS
Put dry ingredients in a bowl.
Add eggs and milk and oil, mix well.
Stir in corn & chiles.
Fry 1 tablespoon at a time in 350 degree oil for 4 - 5 minutes until cooked through.