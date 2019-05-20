Chef Perry Rea from Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe for a fresh and sweet Greek watermelon salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups of cubed seedless watermelon
• 2 cups of cherry tomatoes halved
• 1 medium cucumber peeled and chopped
• 1 small red onion, small slice
• ⅓ cup pitted kalamata olives
• ⅓ cup crumbled feta
• 3 sprigs chopped parsley
• 5-6 mint leaves chopped
• 1/2 cup of Queen Creek Olive Mill Arizona Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 1/4 cup of Queen Creek Olive Mill Pomegranate White Balsamic Vinegar
• Salt and pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large bowl combine 3 cups cubed watermelon, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pitted kalamata olives, feta cheese and some chopped parsley and mint.
Drizzle with olive oil and red-wine vinegar, sprinkle with salt and pepper, toss and serve and enjoy!
