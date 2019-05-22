Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos is owner of Essence Bakery Cafe and shares a tasty moussaka with a Bechamel white sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 3 pounds of ground lamb
• 2 cups of onion chopped fine
• 6 large cloves garlic, minced
• 1 16-ounce can of crushed tomatoes
• 1/2 cup of white wine
• 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon
• Salt & freshly ground pepper to taste
• 1/2 cup of chopped fresh Italian parsley
• 2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs
• 3 eggplants peeled
For Bechamel sauce
• 1/2 cup of regular olive oil
• 6 tablespoons of butter
• 6 tablespoons of flour
• 3 cups of milk
• 2 tablespoons of white wine
• 1 bay leaf
• Salt & pepper to taste
• Generous grinding of fresh nutmeg
• 2 1/2 cups of grated cheese such as French Comte or Gruyère.
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Sauté onions in olive oil until wilted. Add garlic and lamb and brown lamb until cooked through.
Add tomatoes, wine, cinnamon, salt and pepper.
Mix well, bring to boil, reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes.
Set aside to cool.
When cool, add parsley and breadcrumbs.
Slice eggplants lengthwise into long, quarter-inch slices.
Place eggplant slices on sheet pan, brush lightly with olive oil, season with salt and roast until cooked all the way through, about 12-14 minutes.
Allow eggplant to cool.
For the Bechamel sauce.
Heat milk with nutmeg, salt and pepper until it comes to a boil.
Add white wine.
Melt butter in microwave and stir in flour to make roux.
Add slowly to boiling milk, stirring well.
Return to heat, bring to boil and stir for 2 minutes.
Reduce heat to simmer and stir for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat, strain and pour into long flat dish to cool. Stir frequently.
To assemble the moussaka.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.In large casserole dish, line bottom with eggplant.
Place meat mixture over first layer of eggplant.
Sprinkle cheese over meat mixture. Cover meat with another layer of eggplants.
Spread Bechamel over top and smooth.
Bake at 350 F for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until bubbling on sides and brown on top.
Best if prepared and baked 1 day in advance and then reheated.
