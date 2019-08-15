Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe for a wonderful filet with potatoes and Sonoma steak sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Grass Fed Filet mignon (preferably from Arcadi Meat Market)
• kosher salt, to taste
• fresh cracked pepper, to taste
• 1 teaspoon of melted butter
• 6 ounces of Smashed Fingerling Potatoes
• 1 ounce of sonoma steak sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Season filet liberally with salt and pepper; cook on grill or flat top to desired temperature.
Brush with melted butter and allow to rest for five minutes.
Serve with smashed fingerling potatoes and with a side of sonoma steak sauce.
Smashed fingerling potatoes
INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds of fingerling potatoes
• 2 tablespoons of kosher salt
• 1/4 teaspoon of extra virgin oil
• 2 teaspoons of rosemary minced
• 1 tablespoon of garlic minced
• 2 teaspoons of kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water by 2 inches.
Add salt and bring to a boil; turn to medium and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.
Remove from water and drain well; allow to cool slightly.
To smash the potatoes; fold a dish towel into quarters and using it as a cover, gently press down on one potato with the palm of your hand to flatten it to a thickness of about ½ inch.
Cool completely.
When ready to serve, combine all ingredients together and toss gently to coat.
Roast potatoes at 425 for 15-25 minutes or until golden and crispy.
Sonoma steak sauce
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups of Worcestershire sauce
• 1 cup of soy sauce
• 1 cup of balsamic vinegar
• 4 ounces of brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon of minced garlic
• 1 tablespoon of Fish Sauce
• 3 bay leaves
• 1 bunch of fresh thyme
• 6 ounces of butter
• 1 tablespoon of black peppercorns
INSTRUCTIONS
Place all ingredients (except butter) in small pan and reduce by 1/2 on low heat.
Strain through fine mesh strainer and return to pan over low heat.
Slowly add in butter to emulsify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.