Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe for a wonderful filet with potatoes and sonoma steak sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Grass Fed Filet mignon (preferably from Arcadi Meat Market)
• kosher salt, to taste
• fresh cracked pepper, to taste
• 1 teaspoon of melted butter
• 6 ounces of Smashed Fingerling Potatoes
• 1 ounce of sonoma steak sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Season filet liberally with salt and pepper; cook on grill or flat top to desired temperature.
Brush with melted butter and allow to rest for five minutes.
Serve with smashed fingerling potatoes and with a side of sonoma steak sauce.
