Chef Collins from The Macintosh Restaurant shares a recipe for a wonderful filet with potatoes and sonoma steak sauce.

INGREDIENTS 

• 1 Grass Fed Filet mignon (preferably from Arcadi Meat Market)

• kosher salt, to taste

• fresh cracked pepper, to taste

• 1 teaspoon of melted butter

• 6 ounces of Smashed Fingerling Potatoes

• 1 ounce of sonoma steak sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

Season filet liberally with salt and pepper; cook on grill or flat top to desired temperature.

Brush with melted butter and allow to rest for five minutes.

Serve with smashed fingerling potatoes and with a side of sonoma steak sauce.

