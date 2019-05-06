Chef Maggie Norris Whisked Away Cooking School shares a perfect mocktail for a perfect meal.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 (3-inch-long) piece of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced (about 1/3 cup)
• ¼ cup of sugar
• ¼ cup of honey
• 4 cups of freshly squeezed ruby-red grapefruit juice (about 5 grapefruits)
• Ice cubes, for serving
• 1 can (12 ounces) of club soda
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small saucepan, combine the ginger, sugar, honey and ¼ cup of water over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved, about 2 minutes.
Place grapefruit juice in a pitcher. Strain the ginger syrup through a fine-mesh sieve into the pitcher.
To serve, divide juice mixture among 6 glasses filled with ice, and top off with a splash of club soda.
Enjoy!
