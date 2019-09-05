Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a cool pimiento cheese spread that is so good.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 cups (packed) finely grated extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)
• 1 1/2 cups (packed) finely grated extra-sharp white cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)
• 1 cup of mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup diced drained pimiento peppers from jar, roasted red peppers, or piquillo peppers (about 2 1/2 ounces)
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• Celery sticks
• Ritz crackers
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix first 5 ingredients in medium bowl. Mash with fork to blend well.
Season with salt and pepper.
Cover; chill until cold, at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.
Serve pimiento cheese with celery sticks and Ritz crackers, or, if desired, spread between 2 slices of white bread and cut diagonally to make 4 sandwich triangles.