Make this easy and tasty pimento cheese dip. Full recipe: https://bit.ly/2lUiSVI

Chef Maggie from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a cool pimiento cheese spread that is so good.

INGREDIENTS 

• 1 1/2 cups (packed) finely grated extra-sharp yellow cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)

• 1 1/2 cups (packed) finely grated extra-sharp white cheddar cheese (about 6 ounces)

• 1 cup of mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup diced drained pimiento peppers from jar, roasted red peppers, or piquillo peppers (about 2 1/2 ounces)

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• Celery sticks

• Ritz crackers

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix first 5 ingredients in medium bowl. Mash with fork to blend well.

Season with salt and pepper.

Cover; chill until cold, at least 2 hours and up to 3 days.

Serve pimiento cheese with celery sticks and Ritz crackers, or, if desired, spread between 2 slices of white bread and cut diagonally to make 4 sandwich triangles.

