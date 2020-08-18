Owner and Chef Justin Beckett of the Beckett's Table and Southern Rail shares a wonderful grain salad perfect side dish.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups cooked rice
• 2 cups cooked wild rice
• 1 bunch kale
• 1 cup cooked black lentils
• 1/2 cup cooked edamame
• 1 large sweet yam (cooked, skinned, diced)
• 2 tablespoon dried cranberries
• 2 tablespoon dried puffed corn
• 2 tablespoon sliced and toasted almonds
• 2 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds
• 2 tablespoon crispy garbanzo beans
• 1/2 cup honey champagne vinaigrette (or your favorite vinaigrette)
• 1 pinch sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Once the yam and grains are cooked.
Prep for the salad can be done up to two days ahead and stored until you are ready to mix and serve.
Follow cooking directions for the grains based on the kind and brand you purchase.
Stem need to be removed from the kale, then the leaves pulled apart into bite-size pieces.
Place the kale in a bowl and add a couple tablespoons of dressing and a pinch of salt .
Second, “massage” the kale to tenderize by breaking the fibers of the leaves.
Once the kale has decreased in size by half then you can add the grains, edamame and diced yam.
Drizzle in the remaining vinaigrette and stir/fold together the salad to evenly coat with dressing.
Serve the salad in a large bowl (or plate individually for your guests).
Top with almonds, corn, dried fruit and crunchy garbanzos.
Enjoy