Brussels Sprout and Goat Cheese Crostini
Maggie Norris
Yields: 4 servings
1 pound Brussels sprouts, thinly sliced lengthwise
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 large red onion, finely diced
Salt and freshly ground pepper
4 slices of multigrain bread, toasted
4 ounces goat cheese crumbled
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the Brussels sprouts and sauté until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 5 minutes. Cook an additional 5 minutes until the Brussels sprouts and onion are caramelized. Add a little water if the pan dries out. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Arrange the toasts on a baking sheet and top with goat cheese. Bake for 2 minutes, until the cheese is softened. Top the toasts with the Brussels sprouts and onions and serve.
Ginger Roasted Salmon and Broccoli
Adapted from Breana Killeen
Yields: 4 servings
1½ tablespoons sesame oil
1½ tablespoons tamari
1½ tablespoons rice vinegar
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
¼ teaspoon salt, divided
8 cups large broccoli florets with 2-inch stalks attached (about 1 pound)
1 tablespoon molasses
1¼ pounds wild salmon, cut into 4 portions
2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
Preheat oven to 425°F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
Whisk oil, tamari, vinegar, ginger and ⅛ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add broccoli and toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared pan using tongs or a slotted spoon, leaving as much marinade as possible in the bowl. Whisk molasses into the remaining marinade.
Roast the broccoli for 5 minutes. Move it to one side of the pan and place salmon on the other side. Season the salmon with the remaining ⅛ teaspoon salt and brush with the molasses glaze. Roast until the salmon is just cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes more. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Rustic Berry Tart
Adapted from Cucina Simpatica
Yields: 8-12 servings
Tart Dough
½ pound cold unsalted butter
2 cups unbleached flour
¼ cup superfine sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Up to ½ cup ice water, adding 1 tablespoons at a time
Tart
2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sugar
2 cups fresh berries
Tart dough:
Preheat the oven to 450F.
Place the flour, sugar and salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Pulse a few times to combine.
Add the butter, tossing quickly with your fingers to coat each cube with flour taking care not to touch the blade. This prevents the butter cubes from adhering together and helps them to break apart, combine more evenly with flour.
Pulse about 15 times or until the butter particles are the size of small peas.
With the motor running, add the ice water 1 tablespoon at a time through the feed tube. Process for about 10 seconds, stopping the machine before the dough becomes a solid mass.
Turn the contents of the bowl onto plastic wrap, pressing any loose particles into the mass of dough. Roughly form the dough into a disk.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. The dough may be refrigerated up to 2 days or frozen for up to 2 weeks.
Tart Assembly:
Roll the dough on a lightly floured surface into an 11-inch circle. Transfer to a baking sheet and sprinkle with 1 tablespoons sugar.
Leaving 1 ½-inch border all around, cover the dough with berries. Sprinkle the berries with the remaining sugar.
Fold the dough borders to enclose the sides of the tart, letting it drape gently over the fruit.
Bake the tart for 20-25 minutes, until the dough is golden.
Cool on a rack for about 10 minutes.
