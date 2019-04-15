Herbed Goat Cheese Bites
Adapted from Southern Living
Servings: 8
1 tablespoon fresh flat-leaf thyme leaves
1 tablespoon fresh parsley leaves
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves
1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves
1 (8-oz.) goat cheese log
1 (8-oz.) French bread baguette, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and chopped
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
Combine and finely chop first 4 ingredients. Roll cheese log evenly in herb mixture; wrap in plastic wrap.
Chill at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 350°. Bruch both sides of baguette slices with olive oil. Place on a sheet tray lined with foil or parchment paper.
Bake at 350° for 7 to 9 minutes or until crisp and lightly browned. Remove from oven; let cool 5 minutes.
Cut goat cheese log into ¼ inch slices. Place onto baguette slices; top with sun-dried tomatoes and basil leaves.
Chopped Spring Salad
Jenny Rosenstrach and Andy Ward
Servings: 8
½ cup plain yogurt
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 garlic clove, finely grated
¼ teaspoon Sriracha
2 tablespoons finely chopped chives, plus more for serving
2 tablespoons finely chopped mint, plus more for serving
Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
1 English hothouse cucumber, chopped (about 2 cups)
2 avocados, chopped
4 scallions, chopped
6 radishes, trimmed, chopped
2 cups thinly sliced sugar snap peas
1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, quartered
Whisk yogurt, oil, lemon juice, garlic, Sriracha, 2 tablespoons chives, and 2 tablespoons mint in a small bowl to combine; season with salt and pepper and let dressing sit at least 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.
Just before serving, toss cucumber, avocado, scallions, radishes, peas, and tomatoes in a large bowl to combine; season with salt and pepper. Divide evenly among plates and drizzle with dressing. Top with chives and mint.
Turkey Spinach Meatballs
Bon Appetit
Servings: 8
Marinara sauce
¼ cup olive oil
½ small onion, chopped
1 clove garlic finely chopped
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 28-oz. can whole peeled tomatoes
Meatballs
Nonstick vegetable oil spray
1 large egg, beaten to blend
¼ small onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic finely chopped
1½ pound ground turkey, preferably 93% lean or less
1 10-oz. package frozen chopped spinach, thawed, squeezed in paper towels to remove excess moisture
½ cup finely grated Parmesan or Pecorino
½ cup plain dried breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons olive oil
Marinara
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion, stirring often, until soft but not brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes; season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste and 1 tablespoon water and cook, stirring, until tomato paste coats onion and begins to darken, about 3 minutes.
Add tomatoes to saucepan, crushing with your hands as you add them. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and gently simmer until slightly thickened, 20–25 minutes; season with salt and pepper.
Meatballs
Preheat broiler. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat with nonstick spray.
Using your hands or a fork, gently mix egg, onion, garlic, turkey, spinach, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, parsley, fennel seeds, lemon zest, and salt in a large bowl just until combined. Scoop out turkey mixture by the ¼-cupful and form into balls (you should have about 20). Place on prepared baking sheet, spacing 2” apart; brush with oil.
Broil meatballs, turning often, until browned all over and cooked through, 15–18 minutes. Add to marinara sauce.
