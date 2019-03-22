Malloreddus (Gnocchi) with Lamb Sausage
Serves 4
Lamb Sausage Ingredients
1 lb ground lamb
3 oz lamb or beef demi
8 oz white wine
8 oz yellow onion (small dice)
5 oz. fennel (small dice)
8 ea green tomato (ground)
2 oz carrot (shredded)
1 oz garlic (sliced)
3 oz olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp controne
Method: It’s best to prepare sausage one day in advance. Make sure ground lamb is chilled until cold, about 3 hours. In a large sauté pan on medium heat, cook sausage until juices run clear. Pour fat/ pan juices out. In same pan, use olive oil to caramelize onion and garlic with fennel but do not let it burn, deglaze with white wine and cook until ¾ reduced. Add lamb, demi, controne, green tomato, carrot to pan and mix thoroughly, let simmer on low 15 minutes. Cool and then refrigerate for at least a day.
Salsa Verde:
1lb arugula
4 basil leaves
3 mint leaves
1 orange, zest and juice
1 lemon, zest and juice
1 cup olive oil
pinch catrone
pinch salt
1 garlic clove
1 small shallot
¼ bunch parsley
Method:
Combine all ingredients into a food processor and blend until desired smoothness.
Malloreddus
335g semola
186g water
pinch salt
Method:
In stand mixer, mix ingredients until dough starts to form a ball then continue to knead for 8 minutes. Let dough rest wrapped in plastic for one hour. With the palms of both hands, roll the dough pieces into a rope about ¾ inch in diameter. With a sharp knife or a bench knife, cut the rope crosswise every ¾ inch to make a small square. Roll each square by pushing your thumb away on a textured wood board.
Finished Sauce:
1 oz. olive oil
2 tbl. white wine
2-4 tbl. butter
2 tbl. lemon juice
2 tbl. chopped parsley
1 cup grilled broccolini or broccoli rabe
Method:
Preheat oven to 250°. Heat oil in a medium ovenproof pot over medium-high. Add sausage in a large thin patty; season with salt and pepper. Cook sausage until highly caramelized, flip and do the same for other side, about 5-6 minutes or until fully cooked. Remove, strain fat. Break the sausage into nice chunks.
To finish: This is a quick pan sauce so it is easy to make this as the pasta is cooking. First, boil water with enough salt to taste it. Once boiling drop heat to a smooth simmer (only small bubbles). Cook pasta until al dente, approximately four minutes total. In a small sauté pan, add 2oz pasta water, sausage and grilled broccolini, turn up heat. Finish with butter, and add cooked pasta. Using a continual rotating motion with your wrist, mix the pasta in with the sauce. The “marriage” of the pasta and the sauce is important because the sauce needs to saturate and coat the pasta. Adjust with pasta water if needed. Add chopped parsley and adjust with lemon juice and salt. Garnish pasta with salsa verde.
