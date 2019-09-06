Chef Russell of Cafe ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho shares a recipe for pork shank with brussels sprouts for a delicious dinner plate.
INGREDIENTS
for pork shank
• 4 pieces of cleaned pork shanks
• 2 whole carrots, peeled and chopped
• 1cup of celery, washed and chopped
• 2 yellow onions, rough chopped
• 2 sprigs of thyme
• 1 bay leaf
• 5 cloves of garlic, whole
• 6 quarts of chicken stock
• 1 cup of Red wine
• Salt and pepper
for pork shank glaze
• 1 quart of honey
• 1 quart of soy sauce
• 1 quart of apple cider vinegar
• 2 cups of Chinese mustard
• 4 red bell peppers (small diced)
• 8 red fresnos (small diced)
• 2 white onions (small diced)
• 4 garlic cloves (brunoised)
• To taste Molasses
for brussels sprouts
• 1 quart of brussels sprouts, washed and halved
• 1 ounce of blended oil
• 1/2 cup of hot and sour glaze
• To taste salt and pepper
• 6 cups of Gochujang red chili paste
• 1 cup of sugar
• 1 cup of rice wine vinegar
• 1 cup hot water
• 1 tablespoon of ginger
• 1 tablespoon of garlic
INSTRUCTIONS
for pork shank
Heat a large rondo or braising pan over medium high heat.
Season pork shanks with salt and pepper and sear in the rondo or large braising pan.
Once seared, remove from the pan and add vegetables and cook for 4 minutes.
Add the Thyme, bay leaf and garlic to the pan and cook for 1 minute.
Deglaze the pan with the red wine and cook for 4 minutes or until alcohol is cooked out.
Place the shanks back in the pan and add chicken stock.
Bring to a boil and the reduce heat to a simmer and cook for 4-5 hours or until tender but not falling apart.
Let the shanks cool down in the liquid.
for pork shank glaze
Sauté the veggies together until soft and tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the rest of the ingredients and bring to a boil.
Remove from heat and cool down.
for hot and sour brussels sprouts
Toss brussels sprouts with oil, salt and pepper and roast in 400-degree oven for 12 minutes. On the stove, place a medium size pan and heat.
Once hot sauté roasted brussels for 1 minute and then add hot and sour glaze.
Cook for another 2 minutes and pour contents in a serving bowl. Bon Appétit!