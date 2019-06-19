Chef Jennifer from the Market Restaurant shares a recipe for fresh garlic bread.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 teaspoons of finely chopped garlic
• 1/2 stick (1/4 cup) of unsalted butter, softened
• 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil
• Zest of one lemon
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 2 tablespoons of finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
• 1 (15- by 3 1/2-inch) loaf of Italian bread
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Mince and mash garlic to a paste with a rounded 1/4 teaspoon of salt using a heavy knife. Stir together butter, oil and garlic paste in a bowl until smooth, then stir in parsley.
Without cutting completely through bottom, cut bread diagonally into 1-inch-thick slices with a serrated knife, then spread garlic butter between slices.
Wrap loaf in foil and bake in middle of oven for 15 minutes. Open foil and bake 5 minutes more.
Cook's notes:
Bread can be spread with garlic butter 8 hours ahead and chilled, wrapped in foil. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking.
