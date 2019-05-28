Lucia Schnitzer chef and co-owner of Luci's Healthy Marketplace shares a yummy sweet frozen treat for the whole family.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 large kiwis peeled
• 1 cup dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips
• 1/4 cup coconut oil
• Popsicle sticks or lollipop sticks
INSTRUCTIONS
Slice the peeled kiwis into 1/3"-1/2" thick rounds then pierce with a lollipop stick in each one. Place on a tray lined with wax paper or parchment. Freeze for at least 4 hours and up to 48 hours.
In a saucepan bring an inch of water to a simmer, and with a heatproof bowl melt the chocolate and the coconut oil over a pan of simmering water. You can also melt this in the microwave at no more than 50% power for 15-30 seconds at a time.
Dip each frozen kiwi into the melted chocolate. The chocolate will harden within a few moments of being dipped. Eat immediately or re-freeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.