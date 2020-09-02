Delicious! This Frittata's great for any meal - full recipe: https://bit.ly/3biSfj5

Chef joey Maggiore from the Maggiore Group shares a fast and easy recipe for a veggie frittata.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 ounce of canola oil

• 2 ounces of mushrooms

• 1 ounce of sundried tomatoes

• 1 1/2 ounces of broccolini

• 1 ounces of asparagus

• 1 ounces of caramelized onion

• 1 ounce of zucchini

• 12 ounces of liquid eggs or fresh eggs

• Pinch salt n pepper

• 2 ounces of goat cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oil in a saute pan.

Saute all the veggies until tender.

Season with salt and pepper, pour the liquid eggs cook until edges are set.

Bake in a 375-degree oven for about 7 min.

Garnish with goat cheese.

Serve with a side hash potato.

Tags

Recommended for you