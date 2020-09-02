Chef joey Maggiore from the Maggiore Group shares a fast and easy recipe for a veggie frittata.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 ounce of canola oil
• 2 ounces of mushrooms
• 1 ounce of sundried tomatoes
• 1 1/2 ounces of broccolini
• 1 ounces of asparagus
• 1 ounces of caramelized onion
• 1 ounce of zucchini
• 12 ounces of liquid eggs or fresh eggs
• Pinch salt n pepper
• 2 ounces of goat cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat oil in a saute pan.
Saute all the veggies until tender.
Season with salt and pepper, pour the liquid eggs cook until edges are set.
Bake in a 375-degree oven for about 7 min.
Garnish with goat cheese.
Serve with a side hash potato.