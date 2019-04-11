Fresh Strawberry Pie Filling
1 ½ lbs fresh strawberried, cleaned and hulled
½ cup strawberry jam, heated and strained
½ TBSP vanilla extract
½ TBSP Gran Marnier, Cognac or Kirsch Cherry Liquor – optional
1/3 cup white chocolate chips
Strawberries must be clean and dried on paper towels.
Hull strawberries by removing stems and cut into quarters.
In medium sized mixing bowl, combine jam with vanilla extract and liquor if using.
Add strawberries and gently stir with a spatula to combine.
Melt white chocolate gently in microwave. White chocolate burns easily.
Brush a prebaked 9” pie shell with melted white chocolate to create a seal.
Make sure to allow white chocolate to harden in precooked shell.
Pie Dough
2 cups all purpose flour
8 oz butter, chilled and cut into ½” pieces
about ½ cup cold water
1 tsp salt
pinch of sugar
In food processor, pulse butter into flour to form pea size flour balls.
Place in standing mixture. Add salt, sugar and water on low speed just to combine. Put dough on cutting board to make sure all flour is combined.
Allow to rest at least 2 hours before rolling.
Roll out 8 ounces of pie dough to line a 9 “ pie pan.
Dock by using a fork and then line the pie pan with rolled dough.
Crimp edges and chill in refrigerator.
Line chilled shell with parchment paper or wax paper. Fill with beans, rice or pie weights.
Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for approximately 12-15 minutes. Remove parchment paper or wax paper that has been filled with beans or wieghts. Return pie shell to oven and bake for 5 more minutes.
Allow to cool before lining shell with melted white chocolate and then berries.
Chantilly Cream
1 cup heavy cream
1/3 cup sifted powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp kirsch or liquor
In standing mixer or with hand held mixer, on medium speed beat heavy cream to medium peaks.
Add extract, liquor and sifted powdered sugar. Continue to beat on medium speed to stiff peaks.
