Owner and Chef Jennifer Russo of the Market Restaurant and Bar shares a healthy and fresh side dish for any occasion.
INGREDIENTS
• 8 cups of 1 ¼ inch chunks of red and yellow heirloom tomatoes
• 4 cups of 1 ¼ inch chunks of seedless watermelon
• 1 cup of ¼ inch of English cucumber
• 1 shaved garlic
• 2 shaved shallots
Honey vinaigrette
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon honey
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Garnish
• 1 ½ cups of feta, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
• ¼ cup of parsley leaves
• ¼ cup of chives
• 1/2 cup of torn fresh basil leaves
• Flaky salt and cracked pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Put the tomato, watermelon chunks, cucumbers, garlic, shallots in a bowl.
For the honey vinaigrette: Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice and honey in a bowl, and add salt and pepper to taste.
Drizzle vinaigrette over the tomatoes and watermelon, then toss. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle garnish over salad and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.